Report: Rosberg to remain Mercedes ambassador

Jan.6 - Nico Rosberg looks set to stay with Mercedes as a brand ambassador.

The German shocked the F1 world just five days after winning his first world championship late last year by announcing his retirement.

Rosberg has now been spotted on social media apparently refuelling a Ferrari 'LaFerrari' supercar, prompting wild speculation he might be about to leave the Mercedes brand.

But Rosberg explained to Germany's Auto Bild: "That is me (in the photo), but unfortunately the car belongs to a buddy who was paying for fuel."

Sport Bild reports that Rosberg is likely to remain a Mercedes brand ambassador in 2017, when he will officially be the sport's reigning world champion.