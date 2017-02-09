F1-Fansite.com

Report: Melbourne protest possible over F1 row

#6 Nico Rosberg (GER, Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team), #44 Lewis Hamilton (GBR, Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team), #5 Sebastian Vettel (GER, Scuderia Ferrari), #3 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS, Red Bull Racing)

Feb.9 - An argument over clever and controversial suspension systems looks set to keep raging early in 2017.

Earlier, Ferrari called into question the legality of setups being run by Mercedes and Red Bull, which reportedly mimic the effects of active suspension or the similarly-banned 'Fric' innovation.

Auto Motor und Sport reports that on Tuesday, team technical bosses met and the Mercedes and Red Bull-like suspension systems were "at the top of the agenda".

"The other teams want to stall the technology," said correspondent Michael Schmidt.

However, the FIA initially reacted to Ferrari's complaint by confirming the legality of the top teams' designs.

And following Tuesday's meeting, the Spanish sports daily Marca says Mercedes and Red Bull continue to have the green light to run the controversial systems.

Schmidt said: "Now the engineers want the FIA to explain how the chassis are legal. It could lead to the threat of a protest in Melbourne against Mercedes and Red Bull."

