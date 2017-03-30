F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Report: Mario Illien working with McLaren

F1 News

Report: Mario Illien working with McLaren

Fernando Alono, McLaren MCL32, 2017 Australian GP
Fernando Alono, McLaren MCL32, 2017 Australian GP

Mar.30 - Audi will not be the only manufacturer not already competing in F1 that will be present for a meeting in Paris on Friday.

We reported earlier that the German marque intended to send a representative as the FIA hosts a meeting to discuss the future of F1's engine rules beyond 2020.

Germany's Auto Bild now clarifies that the representative will in fact be Stefano Domenicali, the former Ferrari boss who runs another VW marque, Lamborghini.

"The goal of the meeting on Friday is to get the opinion of the manufacturers about how we should go forward with the power units in the future," said Mercedes chief Toto Wolff.

"It will not be only the manufacturers who are currently involved in formula one who are present."

Currently, only Ferrari, Renault and Honda race in F1 along with Mercedes, but Auto Bild said there will be "at least eight" manufacturers in total at Friday's meeting.

Making up the numbers are reportedly another Japanese carmaker, and possibly Cosworth.

An Audi spokesman said: "Even if we attend the meeting, an entry into formula one is not an issue for us at the moment."

Auto Bild said another figure at the meeting will be Mario Illien, the Ilmor chief and well-known engine guru who most recently helped Renault and Red Bull.

The report said Illien is now working with McLaren.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Chinese F1 GP China '17 Last TicketsBook Now
Book entrance Spanish F1 GP Spain '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '1725% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1740% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '175% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1717% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17-9% DiscountBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now

Polls

Who was the best rookie in Australia?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls