F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Report: Manor could still be saved for 2017

F1 News

Report: Manor could still be saved for 2017

Manor GP ABU DHABI F1/2016
Manor GP ABU DHABI F1/2016

Feb.1 - Embattled F1 backmarker Manor's hopes may still be faintly alive.

Actually, it appears that only 10 teams will line up on the 2017 grid, after Manor's administrator FRP recently announced the out-of-money team must "close its doors".

But Luis Vasconcelos, a correspondent for the Finnish newspaper Turun Sanomat, said hopes may still be faintly alive.

That is because, while former US grand prix founder Tavo Hellmund's bid to buy Manor fell apart, an Indonesian group may still be interested.

Vasconcelos said that bid is headed by Ricardo Gelael.

Indeed, we reported recently that Gelael's Jangonya Ayam company - which is the Indonesian branch of global fast food giant KFC - was interested in investing in Manor.

Already in 2016, a GP2 team with a KFC livery was sponsored by Gelael, featuring his son Sean Gelael at the wheel.

Turun Sanomat now reports that Gelael's Manor takeover bid failed over concerns about hidden team debts.

"Although FRP announced the factory closure, it does not necessarily stop Ricardo Gelael from buying," said Vasconcelos. "In fact, he now has the opportunity to buy the team for a considerably lower price."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest F1 News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book F1 Tickets Australian F1 GP Australia '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Chinese F1 GP China '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Spanish F1 GP Spain '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Austrian F1 GP Austria '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1711% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1710% discountBook Now

Polls

Should Schumi's family tell more about his health status?

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls