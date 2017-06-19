F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Report: Honda to deliver engine upgrade in Baku

F1 News

Report: Honda to deliver engine upgrade in Baku

Honda F1 power unit
Honda F1 power unit

Jun.19 - Honda looks set to deliver a much-needed engine upgrade this weekend in Baku.

In Canada just over a week ago, McLaren chiefs admitted their frustration was at boiling point after the team's hapless Japanese partner failed to deliver the upgrade as scheduled.

Honda's F1 chief Yusuke Hasegawa then said he could not promise it will even be ready for the following race in Azerbaijan.

But he has now told the Japanese publication Sportiva: "There will be some kind of improvement in the combustion engine in Baku.

"I don't know if you can call it specification three, but we'll definitely introduce something even if it is intermediate," Hasegawa added.

The report said Honda has been working hard on 'specification three' at Sakura to address the current power unit's problems, including excessive vibration and a 90hp performance deficit.

But Hasegawa played down hopes the new engine will completely end Honda's 2017 troubles.

"If you improve the combustion engine, the temperature of the exhaust decreases by being more efficient, which reduces the energy recovered through the turbo and MGU-H, making it necessary to change these parts too.

"The situation is more complicated than people can imagine," he added.

The outcome of Honda's latest efforts to improve could be the final straw for the McLaren partnership, and also the next turning point in the career of Fernando Alonso.

"Due to some of his decisions, Fernando could be remembered as one of the lost talents of F1," former Honda F1 team boss Nick Fry is quoted by Spain's La Sexta.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Azerbijan F1 GP Azerbaijan '1710% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1760% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1760% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1775% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1730% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17AvailableBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now
   
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '18AvailableBook Now

Polls

When should McLaren terminate their Honda collaboration?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls