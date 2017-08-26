F1-Fansite.com

adrotate banner=”4″]
Home / F1 News / Report: Hamilton eyes new three-year contract

F1 News

Report: Hamilton eyes new three-year contract

Formula One - Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Austrian GP 2017. Lewis Hamilton
Formula One - Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Austrian GP 2017. Lewis Hamilton

Aug.26 - Lewis Hamilton could be set to extend his stay at Mercedes beyond 2018.

The triple world champion's current deal runs out late next year, and he has been hinting that retirement or a move to Ferrari could be on the cards.

But now, Sport Bild reports that Hamilton, 32, has told Mercedes team management that he is open to talks about a new three-year contract.

And his rhetoric has also changed, declaring at Spa Francorchamps that he is determined to keep winning well beyond his 200th race.

"I'm here to win and I'm here to stay and my commitment to the team ... it's strange," said the Briton.

"When you're racing for so long - it's my 200th race - you would think maybe your passion or your desire to win would fade. But it's stronger than ever," Hamilton added.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly
PinIt
  submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1775% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1730% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17AvailableBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Australia F1 GP Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Spain F1 GP Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now

Polls

Do you want the Halo?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls

We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close