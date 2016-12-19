F1-Fansite.com

Report: Giovinazzi to be Ferrari third driver

Antonio Giovinazzi
Antonio Giovinazzi

Dec.19 - Antonio Giovinazzi is tipped to step into a third driver role with Ferrari for 2017.

As he fought for the GP2 title, the 23-year-old Italian was linked with a move into F1 next year.

Ultimately, it was the more experienced GP2 driver Pierre Gasly, of the Red Bull family, who won the day in the feeder category.

But La Gazzetta dello Sport is now tipping Giovinazzi for a third driver role at Ferrari for 2017.

"In the coming days, perhaps at the Christmas lunch with journalists at Maranello on Monday, Ferrari is expected to announce Giovinazzi's arrival in the (development) Academy," the Italian report said.

La Gazzetta said manager Enrico Zanarini was a key to the deal, thanks to his strong contacts within Ferrari after handling Eddie Irvine and Giancarlo Fisichella's careers.

