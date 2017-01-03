F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Report: Ferrari to crack 1000hp in 2017

F1 News

Report: Ferrari to crack 1000hp in 2017

Ferrari team at Abu Dhabi GP F1/2016
Ferrari team at Abu Dhabi GP F1/2016

Jan.3 - Ferrari will crack the 1000 horse power barrier with its 2017 engine, according to a report in Italy's La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The sports newspaper also speculated that the Maranello team's new machine, codenamed 668 and set to be launched on February 24, will have a narrow nose and new gearbox.

As for power, the correspondent wrote: "Among other things, the increased fuel allowance will (mean the engine can) achieve and exceed 1000hp, which was already approached last season with peaks of 970-980hp."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest F1 News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Subscribers can win a 2017 Photo Calendar!.
Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book F1 Tickets Australian F1 GP Australia '1735% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Chinese F1 GP China '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Spanish F1 GP Spain '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Austrian F1 GP Austria '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Hungarian F1 GP Hungary '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1711% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1710% discountBook Now

Polls

Who would you choose for Rosberg's seat?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls