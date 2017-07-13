Report: F1 on cusp of corruption scandal

Jul.13 - F1 could be on a cusp of a new corruption scandal.
Handelsblatt, a German business newspaper, claims the FIA "received millions from the race series' rights owner, the F1 Group".
"But for what?" the report added. "British investigators are now looking into it."
The newspaper said the mysterious payment was to the tune of $190 million.
Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.
We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.