F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Report: Alonso in talks about 2018 Renault return

F1 News

Report: Alonso in talks about 2018 Renault return

Alonso (Renault) Montoya (WIlliams) Raikkonen (McLaren) M. Schumacher (Ferrari)
Alonso (Renault) Montoya (WIlliams) Raikkonen (McLaren) M. Schumacher (Ferrari)

Apr.16 - Fernando Alonso has reportedly commenced talks with Renault about a potential return to the French works team for 2018.

Now towards the end of his three-year McLaren-Honda deal, the British team and the Spaniard say they have agreed that contract talks about next year will be on hold until the summer.

"After the summer I will think and I will make a decision about what I will do next year," Alonso said in Bahrain.

But some say the 35-year-old is definitely no longer prepared to be a midfield runner, which could indicate why he has elected to skip Monaco grand prix this year in order to race at Indianapolis.

"Definitely. I want to win, I'm here to win," he said. "No more fifth or sixth.

"I think I'm really at the best of my career right now in terms of driving, so for next year there is only one target -- fighting for the world championship."

But his options for 2018 appear limited, with bridges burned at Ferrari and Mercedes and Red Bull having no vacancy.

Renault, however, could be an obvious choice.

Alonso won his only two titles for the French carmaker over a decade ago, and the newly-developing works outfit might now be seen as 'best of the rest' behind the top three teams.

Germany's Bild newspaper reports: "The French have a serious interest in the Spaniard and the first talks have already taken place.

"Renault wants to bring its veteran back and make him Nico Hulkenberg's teammate in 2018."

The Auto Bild publication has more details, saying talks took place in Bahrain on Saturday morning, involving Alonso's manager Luis Garcia Abad and Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul in the Renault hospitality area.

Renault did not comment.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Spanish F1 GP Spain '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '1725% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1740% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '175% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1717% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17-9% DiscountBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now

Polls

Who performed worst in China?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls