F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Renault's Palmer not ruling out 2017 podium

F1 News

Renault's Palmer not ruling out 2017 podium

PALMER Jolyon (gbr) Renault F1 RS.16 driver Renault Sport F1 team action during the 2016 Formula One World Championship Abu Dhabi.
PALMER Jolyon (gbr) Renault F1 RS.16 driver Renault Sport F1 team action during the 2016 Formula One World Championship Abu Dhabi.

Jan.4 - Renault can target points and maybe even a podium in 2017.

That is the claim of Jolyon Palmer, even though the French team's incoming new driver, Nico Hulkenberg, has warned that breaking into the top ten this year might be tough.

Indeed, Palmer scored just a single point in 2016, but the Briton thinks Renault will make a big breakthrough this year.

"We think the top three - Mercedes, Red Bull, Ferrari - will continue to lead, but we can fight in the next group with Williams, Force India, McLaren and maybe Toro Rosso," Palmer told Autocar.

"We want to be fighting for points in every race."

However, Renault's best finish of last year was the departing Kevin Magnussen's 7th in Russia.

But Palmer says a podium is not even out of the question.

"I dream of a podium," he admitted.

"Obviously, everything's up in the air at present. If we scored a podium, it would have to be the result of a perfect race.

"But if Force India can get two of them in 2016, we can do it this year. That's what I feel right now, anyway," said Palmer.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest F1 News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Subscribers can win a 2017 Photo Calendar!.
Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book F1 Tickets Australian F1 GP Australia '1735% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Chinese F1 GP China '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Spanish F1 GP Spain '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Austrian F1 GP Austria '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Hungarian F1 GP Hungary '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1711% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1710% discountBook Now

Polls

Who would you choose for Rosberg's seat?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls