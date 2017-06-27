F1 News

Renault still interested in Sainz

Jun.27 - Renault has admitted it still has "an eye" on Carlos Sainz.

Last year, the French works team made a move for the young Spaniard, but found him securely under contract to Toro Rosso and Red Bull.

In the meantime, 22-year-old Sainz has been linked with a potential move to McLaren for 2018.

But Renault is also still interested.

"Honestly, we do have an eye on him," team boss Cyril Abiteboul told Spain's Movistar broadcaster.

"I understand he has a long-term contract with Red Bull, but we have many conversations with them. We will see," the Frenchman added.

"He has a contract for next year, but I do not deny that we have an interest should he be available."

