Renault: More Kubica tests 'possible'

Renault: More Kubica tests 'possible'

Robert Kubica Private Test Day. Valencia, Spain. 6th June 2017
Robert Kubica Private Test Day. Valencia, Spain. 6th June 2017

Jun.15 - Robert Kubica wanted an F1 test in order to decide the next steps in his career.

That is the claim of Cyril Abiteboul, the Renault team boss, after the Enstone outfit recently gave Kubica his first F1 outing since the Pole almost severed his arm in 2011.

"He did the test because he wanted to," the Frenchman told Canal Plus.

"The Enstone family is very loyal: people like Alan Permane, Bob Bell, Nick Chester, everyone wanted to give their driver the opportunity to drive.

"The opportunity came when we had a day scheduled (at Valencia) with Sergey Sirotkin," Abiteboul explained.

The test excited the media and had Kubica himself even raising the possibility of a "comeback", but Abiteboul said Renault is staying calm.

"There is no idea and I do not want to get into a pressure situation," he insisted.

"Robert is measuring his skills and his limits, and once he knows his limits, he can make a decision for the rest of his career," said Abiteboul.

Renault engineering chief Permane said the team tried to keep Kubica's test low-profile.

"Robert has a lot of fans upset that he is not in formula one, so we did not want to put this additional pressure on him, although he could have dealt with it," he said.

"I just wanted Robert to enjoy it.

"Of course, there is no limit to perfection, but Robert was physically well prepared. We had to move a few switches to the other side (of the steering wheel) so he could use them, but there was nothing difficult."

As for the next steps, Permane said: "It's too early to talk about it, but we are in touch with Robert. There are no plans to continue the tests, but it is possible for the future."

