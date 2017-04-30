F1 News

Renault drivers scoff at FIA parity claims

Apr.30 - Renault-powered F1 figures have scoffed at the FIA's conclusion that engine parity has now been achieved.

Amid rumours Honda might get help in catching up with the other engine manufacturers, it emerges that an analysis by the FIA found that Mercedes, Ferrari and Renault are all within 3 tenths of a second per lap.

"I heard that and almost made a joke about it on Twitter," Renault-powered Toro Rosso driver Carlos Sainz is quoted by Speed Week.

"Sure, we've made progress but we're definitely not closer than half a second."

Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo agreed at Sochi: "When I look at the gap to Ferrari here, I can't quite understand the FIA because the gap is bigger than that.

"If it was three tenths, I would be very happy."

And Marc Surer, a former F1 driver who is now a German-language TV pundit, added: "For me it's purely a political statement -- a joke!

"If Sergio Perez as a Mercedes customer driver says the engines are equal, that's just logical -- obviously the Mercedes teams have zero interest in letting the other engine manufacturers catch up."

