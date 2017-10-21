F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Red Bull wants Ricciardo for 2019 and 2020

F1 News

Red Bull wants Ricciardo for 2019 and 2020

Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull US GP F1/2017
Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull US GP F1/2017

Oct.21 - Red Bull has now set its sights on extending Daniel Ricciardo's contract.

In Austin, although it was believed the Dutchman was already under contract until 2019, Red Bull announced that Max Verstappen is staying put until 2020.

Earlier, both drivers had hinted they might leave Red Bull given the team's slow start to the season and uncertainty about the engine plans beyond 2019.

But Dr Helmut Marko told Auto Bild: "We have understood our problems, introduced a new procedure for the wind tunnel and Adrian Newey is working with us here (in Austin), which is another sign."

By signing Verstappen early for 2020, Red Bull has swiftly ended rumours the 20-year-old might be lured by big money to Mercedes or Ferrari.

But it might also give Australian Ricciardo a sign that Red Bull sees Verstappen as its 'number 1' hope for the future.

Ricciardo admitted the Verstappen news caught him by surprise.

"It's just quite early, I think," he said.

"People talked a little bit about contracts and the silly season for next year, but I thought that would still happen next year," he added.

"I'm not surprised that Max wants to stay with the team, I think the timing was the only real surprise," said Ricciardo.

"On the positive side, it's not really got anything to do with me."

Indeed, Red Bull is now giving Ricciardo the message that it still wants him to stay beyond the end of his 2018 contract.

"We've spoken with Daniel. It's very clear we want to do exactly the same with him," said team boss Christian Horner.

"We want to keep the same drivers I would hope for the period until 2020," he added.

Marko agreed: "I talked to Daniel today. He says he wants to continue.

"He looks around, but we now have a fixed position that we would like to have him for 2019 and 2020."

Ricciardo, however, may be nervous about Horner's recent comments that Red Bull wants to "build a team" around Verstappen.

"The media reads more than I do," Ricciardo smiled.

"Max gets a lot of attention, and that's quite normal given what he's done and the records and everything. But for me, it's what happens inside the team that is more important, and that hasn't changed.

"As long as I have the same conditions, I can live with any team," he said.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
USA '17AvailableBook Now
Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Abu Dhabi '17AvailableBook Now
Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
UK '18AvailableBook Now
Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now