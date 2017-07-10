F1-Fansite.com

Red Bull takes up option on Sainz contract

F1 News

Red Bull takes up option on Sainz contract

Carlos Sainz of Scuderia Toro Rosso and Spain during previews for the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 8, 2017 in Montreal, Canada.

Jul.10 - Carlos Sainz and Red Bull have confirmed that the Spaniard is definitely under contract to drive for Toro Rosso in 2018.

The news clarifies the 'drama' in Austria at the weekend, when the 22-year-old driver said it is "unlikely" he will stay with Red Bull's junior team for a fourth consecutive season.

Red Bull chiefs bite back hard at the Spaniard, although Sainz insisted: "It was not even half the drama that it seemed.

"The subject is closed. My bosses trust me, they have renewed with me, so I don't see the problem."

Dr Helmut Marko, Red Bull's driver manager, indicated that the drama was created by Sainz's apparent lack of commitment to Toro Rosso for 2018, even though the energy drink company had officially triggered the 'option' in his contract mere days ago.

"We sent him a letter saying that we take up the option," Marko is quoted by Diario Sport newspaper.

"As far as I know - and since I have been in Red Bull it has been like this - it is not the driver who decides what happens with the contract," he added.

