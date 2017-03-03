F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Red Bull eyes F1 television rights

F1 News

Red Bull eyes F1 television rights

Dietrich Mateschitz
Dietrich Mateschitz

Mar.3 - Red Bull could be set to expand its involvement in F1 beyond being a team owner and race promoter.

Salzburger Nachrichten newspaper reports that Dietrich Mateschitz's broadcaster Servus TV is interested in taking over as the holder of Austria's F1 television rights for 2020.

"Generally, formula one is always a topic for us but we have not yet looked in detail," the Red Bull mogul said.

Servus TV already broadcasts MotoGP in Austria, and Mateschitz remarked: "MotoGP is probably the best motor racing series in the world, and we have a young, committed and above all competent team that does a good job."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest F1 News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Subscribers can win 2 F1GP Tickets for free!!.
Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book F1 Tickets Australian F1 GP Australia '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Chinese F1 GP China '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Spanish F1 GP Spain '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Austrian F1 GP Austria '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1711% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1710% discountBook Now

Polls

Which 2017 F1 car looks the best?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls