Only Red Bull changed suspension system

Mar.24 - Red Bull was the team most affected by a clampdown on controversial suspension systems ahead of the Australian grand prix.

That is the claim of the latest media reports, amid paddock speculation in Melbourne that both Mercedes and Red Bull had to take 'active suspension'-mimicking systems off their cars after winter testing.

But Germany's Kolner Express says Ferrari managed to win the technical argument with the FIA only in relation to Red Bull's trick system.

"Only Red Bull and Force India had to change," the report said.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff told Auto Motor und Sport: "There is nothing in the clarification of the rule that forces us to change anything, or that would affect the performance of the car."

But Red Bull chief Christian Horner downplayed any change the team had to make before Melbourne, saying "Our system does not contribute much to the overall performance of the car."