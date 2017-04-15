F1-Fansite.com

Red Bull admits 2017 title unlikely

Apr.15 - Top team figures at Red Bull are already playing down the likelihood of a championship tilt in 2017.

Daniel Ricciardo, who has been linked with a switch to Ferrari, admitted in Bahrain that given the performance in Australia and China, the title is "unlikely".

And Dr Helmut Marko, a top team official, agrees.

That is despite the fact that he thinks formula one as a whole has taken a big step forward with its new regulations.

"The cars look more aggressive and better but they're also faster," he told Osterreich newspaper. "There is also the fight between Mercedes and Ferrari.

"Unfortunately, Red Bull is not yet managing to get involved."

But he said the former world champions are working hard to get up to speed.

"In Barcelona we will have a new chassis, and for Montreal the engine update is planned. Then we should be the winner of the Austrian grand prix," said Marko, referring to the Spielberg race that Red Bull promotes.

But the Austrian admits that starting to win in July will probably be too late for the championship.

When asked who will win it come late November, Marko answered: "Vettel.

"Sebastian is far stronger than in the last two years, fully motivated and relaxed."

