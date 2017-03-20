F1 News

Ramirez: Alonso to 'lose his patience'

Mar.20 - Fernando Alonso will eventually "lose his patience" with McLaren-Honda.

That is the view of the famous British outfit's former long-time team manager Jo Ramirez.

The Mexican declared recently that, given McLaren-Honda's winter testing form, he predicts a dire season for the team.

"Look, I want to be a little more optimistic," Ramirez told the Spanish sports daily AS. "I think maybe they are able to do it.

"They're going to have difficulties in the first three or four races, but I think they will fix their problems and be in the battle," he added.

As for whether that will be enough in light of the last couple of years and amid Alonso's expiring contract, however, Ramirez is less sure.

"He (Alonso) is having a lot, lot, lot of patience. The truth is that his attitude is admirable, but of course everything has a limit and I think at some point he will lose his patience," he said.