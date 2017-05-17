F1 News

Raikkonen's daughter born

May 17 - Kimi Raikkonen has become a father for the second time -- and Nico Rosberg appears to be hot on his heels.

MTV, the Finnish broadcaster, said Ferrari driver Raikkonen's partner Minttu has given birth to their first daughter, named Rianna Angelia, Milana.

"We are so happy and proud," Minttu said. Their son Robin was born in 2015.

Meanwhile, Bild newspaper reports that although the news is not official, retired Rosberg and his wife Vivian are also expecting their second child.

The pair were spotted leaving Monaco grand prix's Princess Grace Hospital this week, where their almost 2-year-old daughter Alaia was born.

When contacted by Bild, Rosberg would not confirm the happy news.

