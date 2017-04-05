F1-Fansite.com

Raikkonen wants to stay beyond 2017

Kimi Raikkonen GP AUSTRALIA F1/2017

Apr.5 - Kimi Raikkonen has indicated he wants to stay in formula one beyond 2017.

The 2007 world champion, now 37, has been a solid if not standout performer during his second stint at Ferrari.

But the general perception is that he was outclassed by his respective teammates Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel.

And now, a fresh, young and Italian face is looming on the horizon in the form of Antonio Giovinazzi, and some in the paddock think Ferrari is clearly grooming the 23-year-old for a future at the Maranello team.

Finn Raikkonen, on the other hand, is now the oldest driver on the grid and with only a one-year deal.

But ahead of the Chinese grand prix, Speed Week quotes Raikkonen as saying: "As long as I enjoy driving and my services are desired, I will stay in formula one."

