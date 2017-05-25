F1-Fansite.com

Monaco Grand Prix
Raikkonen plays down 'wheelbase' story

Kimi Raikkonen Spanish GP F1/2017
Kimi Raikkonen

May 25 - Kimi Raikkonen is not sure the 'wheelbase' factor will tip the balance in Ferrari's favour this weekend at Monaco grand prix.

Mercedes has headed into the famous street race worrying publicly about how its particularly long-wheelbase car will suit the tight corners.

"I don't know how our long car will go on these corners," admitted Lewis Hamilton.

And team chairman Niki Lauda told Osterreich newspaper: "We designed our car for 20 tracks, but we will find out more after practice."

He also told Kronen Zeitung: "Our car has the longest wheelbase and this can be a disadvantage here, but not necessarily."

Ferrari's Raikkonen, however, played down the story.

"We have the same wheelbase at every circuit, so hopefully the car behaves in the same way as it does everywhere else.

"You need more than just a short wheelbase at Monaco grand prix," the Finn is quoted by Speed Week.

