Raikkonen: Ferrari will decide future

Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari GP AZERBAIJAN F1/2017
Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari GP AZERBAIJAN F1/2017

Jul.14 - Kimi Raikkonen says Ferrari will decide his future in F1.

A year ago, the Maranello team extended the Finn's contract for another season, but now president Sergio Marchionne has admitted Ferrari is considering a change.

Raikkonen said: "The situation is the same as it was a year ago. You must ask Ferrari if you want to know more."

He also told the Finnish broadcaster C More: "Every year for the past ten years has been pretty much the same story.

"Of course, people make it a big issue but I'm not stressing about it. Life is more than just here and answering questions."

Raikkonen, 37, admitted that 2017 has not been a perfect season for him so far.

"I'm not happy about how some races have gone, but I cannot change it.

"I don't even know how many points I have, but in any case it's less than it should be. I know I have the speed, but sometimes it's not enough," he added.

One thought on “Raikkonen: Ferrari will decide future

  1. Marcedonia

    U not good enough smpl no hunger for the victories give that horse to Alonso c the difference

    Reply

