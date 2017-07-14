Raikkonen: Ferrari will decide future

Jul.14 - Kimi Raikkonen says Ferrari will decide his future in F1.
A year ago, the Maranello team extended the Finn's contract for another season, but now president Sergio Marchionne has admitted Ferrari is considering a change.
Raikkonen said: "The situation is the same as it was a year ago. You must ask Ferrari if you want to know more."
He also told the Finnish broadcaster C More: "Every year for the past ten years has been pretty much the same story.
"Of course, people make it a big issue but I'm not stressing about it. Life is more than just here and answering questions."
Raikkonen, 37, admitted that 2017 has not been a perfect season for him so far.
"I'm not happy about how some races have gone, but I cannot change it.
"I don't even know how many points I have, but in any case it's less than it should be. I know I have the speed, but sometimes it's not enough," he added.
Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.
We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.
U not good enough smpl no hunger for the victories give that horse to Alonso c the difference