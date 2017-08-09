F1-Fansite.com

adrotate banner=”4″]
Home / F1 News / Pundit defends Magnussen amid criticism

F1 News

Pundit defends Magnussen amid criticism

Kevin Magnussen Bahrain. Saturday 15 April 2017.
Kevin Magnussen Bahrain. Saturday 15 April 2017.

Aug.9 - A leading F1 correspondent has backed Kevin Magnussen amid criticism of the Haas driver's racing style.

Magnussen won internet infamy with his "suck my b-lls" retort after Hungary, but Nico Hulkenberg had triggered the insult by accusing the Dane of being an unsporting driver.

Subsequently backing Hulkenberg in their assessment of Magnussen were two former drivers, Marc Surer and Jacques Villeneuve.

But Peter Nygaard, a correspondent for the Danish newspaper BT, says that's unfair.

"Kevin drives to the limit and sometimes a bit over," he said. "But that's what you have to do in formula one, where the big boys play.

"Looking at the penalties, Daniil Kvyat has the most and Sebastian Vettel - who is a four time champion - has the same number as Kevin," Nygaard added.

Nygaard hit back particularly at the criticism coming from 1997 world champion Villeneuve, saying the Canadian was also a "hard dog" as a youngster.

"But it's always different when you're retired and you've achieved what you wanted to," he insisted. "It's completely different when you're on the track and trying to gain the respect of those around you."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly
PinIt
  submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Race Discount
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '17 50% Sold Out Book Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '17 75% Sold Out Book Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '17 30% Sold Out Book Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '17 Available Book Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17 Available Book Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17 Available Book Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '17 10% Discount Book Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17 Available Book Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17 Available Book Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '17 30% Discount Book Now
Book entrance Australia F1 GP Australia '18 Available Book Now
Book entrance Spain F1 GP Spain '18 20% Discount Book Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '18 Available Book Now

Polls

Do you want the Halo?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls

We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close