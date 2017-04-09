F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Prost relishing Renault advisor role

F1 News

Prost relishing Renault advisor role

Nico Hulkenberg Renault Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, China. Saturday 08 April 2017.
Nico Hulkenberg Renault Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, China. Saturday 08 April 2017.

Apr.9 - Alain Prost says he is working hard to help the works Renault team make progress in F1.

The French carmaker had a difficult return to full works status last year, but Nico Hulkenberg has been recruited as the top driver while F1 legend Prost is now an official advisor.

German Hulkenberg qualified a strong seventh in Shanghai.

And Prost said that through his relationship with Renault via the Formula E series, he could not resist getting closer to the F1 team.

"I wanted to hold back from formula one, but this new role was interesting for me," he told Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

"I'm not a part of the team, but I look at everything from a distance."

But on his precise role, quadruple world champion Prost remains cagey.

"What we call the role was for a long time open, but briefly I take care of anything that makes us better," he said.

"This can be talking with the drivers, marketing, but also the whole picture behind the scenes. I wanted a role with some distance from the daily business, so I have the best overview.

"Part of my job is also not to tell the press exactly what I do," Prost smiled. "But you can count on it that we have a lot to do."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Best F1 Photo Contest!

Send your most stunning, beautiful, strange, crazy or happy photo's to: [email protected] and win a 2017 F1 cap of your favourite driver...read more

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Spanish F1 GP Spain '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '1725% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1740% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '175% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1717% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17-9% DiscountBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now

Polls

Who will win in China?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls