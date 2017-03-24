F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Prost: One upside to Vasseur's exit

F1 News

Prost: One upside to Vasseur's exit

Frederic Vasseur (FRA) Renault Sport F1 Team Racing Director at a team photograph. Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2016
Frederic Vasseur (FRA) Renault Sport F1 Team Racing Director at a team photograph. Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2016

Mar.24 - There is an upside to the departure of Frederic Vasseur as Renault team boss.

That is the claim of F1 legend and Renault team advisor Alain Prost, referring to Vasseur's surprise exit ahead of the 2017 season.

Last season, now former Renault driver Kevin Magnussen hinted at political turmoil within the team, with Vasseur said to be at odds with Cyril Abiteboul.

Asked if Vasseur is a loss to Renault, Prost admitted: "Yes, it's a shame.

"But I make one observation," the quadruple world champion told France's Auto Hebdo. "When things do not work out, on one side or another, you take the consequences.

"For me, it's hard to judge why it did not work, but the fact is that Fred is no longer there and the responsibilities now rest on Cyril's shoulders. The benefit is that it is clear," Prost added.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest F1 News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Chinese F1 GP China '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Spanish F1 GP Spain '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1717% discountBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17AvailableBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now

Polls

Who will win the 2017 Australian GP?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls