F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Prost: McLaren-Renault to benefit both sides in 2018

F1 News

Prost: McLaren-Renault to benefit both sides in 2018

McLaren Marina Bay Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore 2017.
McLaren Marina Bay Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore 2017.

Sep.28 - Alain Prost thinks the new McLaren-Renault alliance for 2018 will help both parties.

It was finally confirmed a fortnight ago in Singapore that McLaren and Honda are splitting, with the British team tying up with Renault instead.

Prost, who is a Renault advisor, says he sympathises with Honda's struggle.

"Quite honestly, even Renault - the pioneer of the V6 turbo - did not arrive with an exceptional power unit," he told France's Auto Hebdo.

"And even after four season it is not at the level of Mercedes," added Prost, the quadruple world champion and former McLaren driver.

The F1 legend joins those who are surprised that the McLaren-Honda relationship did not work.

"They (McLaren) are in their fifth season without victory and certainly believed that in relaunching the Honda partnership they would quickly relive their best moments from the past," said Prost.

"Especially with that third big name in the mix, Fernando Alonso, who is also in a hurry to win again."

Now, there will be pressure on the brand new McLaren-Renault partnership, which Prost thinks will be good for both sides.

"The Renault engine is probably not the best, but it is getting there and will be missing very little next year against the Mercedes. And that little amount can be offset by some other aspects that contribute to performance," he said.

"And McLaren, who know very well the ups and downs of this discipline as well, will also bring a lot to Renault," added Prost.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Race Discount
Malaysia '17 Available Book Now
Japan '17 Available Book Now
USA '17 Available Book Now
Mexico '17 Available Book Now
Brazil '17 Available Book Now
Abu Dhabi '17 Available Book Now
Australia '18 Available Book Now
Spain '18 20% Discount Book Now
Monaco '18 Available Book Now
Canada '18 Available Book Now
Austria '18 20% Discount Book Now
UK '18 Available Book Now
Germany '18 29% Discount Book Now
Hungary '18 20% Discount Book Now
Belgium '18 15% Discount Book Now


We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close