F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Prost doubts Rosberg will return

F1 News

Prost doubts Rosberg will return

Formula One - MERCEDES AMG PETRONAS, Abu Dhabi GP 2016. Nico Rosberg;World Champion 2016
Formula One - MERCEDES AMG PETRONAS, Abu Dhabi GP 2016. Nico Rosberg;World Champion 2016.

Apr.9 - F1 legend Alain Prost doubts Nico Rosberg will ever return to formula one.

Prost, a quadruple world champion, actually made two comebacks after 'retiring': once in 1993 after a season out, and again in 1997 when he bought the Ligier team and returned as a team owner.

"That is something completely different," the Frenchman said when told his situation might be comparable to Rosberg's.

Last year, days after winning his first world championship, Rosberg retired at the age of 31.

"My retirement in 1993 was final," Prost told Bild am Sonntag. "After 1991 I did not go voluntarily, I just took time out in 1992.

"But a driver can of course come back to formula one after his career ends, like Niki Lauda," he added.

But he doesn't think Rosberg will be like Lauda.

"He (Rosberg) is quite young to have retired, but the way he did it I find was really good. He was criticised for it, but I thought it was great.

"I can't imagine him coming back, no," said Prost.

However, Prost does think it will take plenty of time for Rosberg to adjust to his post-F1 life.

"When I saw Ayrton Senna in my car, I had only been a few months out but everything seemed so far away already," he said.

Asked if he ever regretted retiring, Prost answered: "Not at all. After a few months, I was missing the feeling of having a great goal in mind: testing, training and racing for the world title.

"When that was gone, it was strange."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Best F1 Photo Contest!

Send your most stunning, beautiful, strange, crazy or happy photo's to: [email protected] and win a 2017 F1 cap of your favourite driver...read more

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Spanish F1 GP Spain '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '1725% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1740% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '175% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1717% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17-9% DiscountBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now

Polls

Who will win in China?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls