Prost confirms apology to Verstappen

Aug.31 - F1 legend Alain Prost has revealed he apologised to Max Verstappen.
The apology followed the latest Renault engine problem for Red Bull's incredibly frustrated young Dutch driver.
"I personally apologised to Max," said quadruple world champion Prost, who is an advisor for engine supplier Renault.
"I also apologised to Red Bull Racing. Not all of the six failures were our fault, but four of them were. And that's four too many," he told Canal Plus.
Prost denied any suggestion that it is an overly aggressive cockpit style that is contributing to Verstappen's run of technical failures.
"We often see inside a team that one driver has more bad luck than the other, for no apparent reason," he said.
"We are very unhappy about the incidents and must finally solve the problem," Prost continued.
Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.
We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.