Prost becomes Renault team advisor

PROST Alain (fra) Renault ambassador ambiance portrait during the 2016 Formula One World Championship, Abu Dhabi.
Feb.22 - F1 legend Alain Prost has stepped up his role with the works Renault team for 2017.

Earlier, the quadruple world champion was simply a brand ambassador, but he will now be a consultant or advisor.

"It is important that Renault is competitive and will win races eventually," said the 61-year-old.

"My role is more in the background, which is a good situation, and together with Jerome (Stoll) and Cyril (Abiteboul) we will implement the best possible strategy so that we will be a winner in the future."

The F1 world will begin to discover the outcome of its vastly different technical rules from next week in Barcelona, when official testing starts.

"I will be in Barcelona," Prost revealed, "and I am curious about what the drivers will say after the first laps.

"I think we need a new cycle, these cars will be very spectacular and I hope we can win new fans."

