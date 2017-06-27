F1-Fansite.com




Promoter: Rio keen on Brazil GP switch

Interlagos, Sao Paulo, Brazil. Felipe Massa, Williams Martini Racing, and son Felipinho, with fans and the Brazilian flag.
Jun.27 - Brazilian grand prix promoter Tamas Rohonyi has admitted Rio de Janeiro is interested in hosting the country's F1 race.

Currently, Brazil's race is held at Interlagos, but as Bernie Ecclestone left his post as F1 CEO, he warned that the future of the event near Sao Paulo was in doubt.

However, local promoter Tamas Rohonyi told UOL Esporte that a contract is in place until 2020.

"There is nothing (about the contract) that can be changed," he said. "After 2020, if there is privatisation (of the circuit) then it depends on the new owner.

"But I think the mayor understands that losing this race track would be the end of motor sport in the country."

However, he did admit that Rio is interested in F1.

"The mayor of Rio, in fact all the mayors of Rio in the last 20 years, have asked us to go back there," said Rohonyi. "But with the contracts there was not even an opportunity to discuss it.

"If there is, then we will certainly talk."

