F1-Fansite.com




Home / F1 News / Pregnant Williams to miss last races of 2017

F1 News

Pregnant Williams to miss last races of 2017

Sochi Autodrom, Sochi, Russia. Saturday 29 April 2017. Claire Williams, Deputy Team Principal, Williams Martini Racing.
Sochi Autodrom, Sochi, Russia. Saturday 29 April 2017. Claire Williams, Deputy Team Principal, Williams Martini Racing.

Sep.4 - Team boss Claire Williams will not attend any more races in 2017.

The 41-year-old, who is the daughter of team founder Sir Frank Williams, is due to give birth to her first child - a baby boy - in the coming days.

Claire said at Monza that she will be working from home from now on this season.

"It's a bit strange because I've been here for so many years and I'm going to miss the last races of the year," she said.

"I'm a little sad because this (the paddock) is my home, it's my office," Williams added.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '17AvailableBuy Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17AvailableBuy Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBuy Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '1710% DiscountBuy Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBuy Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBuy Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBuy Now
Book entrance Australia F1 GP Australia '18AvailableBuy Now
Book entrance Spain F1 GP Spain '1820% DiscountBuy Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '18AvailableBuy Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Germany '1829% DiscountBuy Now

Polls

Do you want the Halo?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls

We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close