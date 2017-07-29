F1-Fansite.com

Porsche not ruling out F1 move

Jul.29 - Porsche is not ruling out a move into formula one in the future.

The famous German carmaker, as well as Mercedes, made big waves this week by pulling out of Le Mans and DTM respectively in order to enter Formula E.

The Le Mans promoter, the Automobile Club de L'Ouest, subsequently hit out at the "abruptness" of Porsche's decision.

Fascinatingly, Porsche said it will keep its entire, Le Mans-winning LMP1 team together "including the factory drivers" such as Brendon Hartley, Neel Jani and Andre Lotterer.

Porsche has recently been linked with a potential move into F1, having participated in meetings to discuss the shape of the sport's post-2020 engine rules.

As for F1, Porsche said of the future: "Alongside ventures in other racing series and the intensive preparation for Formula E, Porsche is examining other fields of application and development areas."

