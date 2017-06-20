F1 News

Porsche to attend F1 engine meeting Austria GP

Jun.20 - Porsche could be contemplating a future move into formula one.

The Volkswagen-owned German sports car maker has just won its third overall victory at Le Mans on the trot -- and F1 could now be on the horizon.

That is the claim of Germany's Auto Bild, saying Porsche has accepted an invitation to attend the next meeting to discuss F1's post-2020 engine rules.

"We now know the (Le Mans) regulations for 2020," said Porsche's Le Mans chief Fritz Enzinger.

"In the next weeks Peugeot should decide whether they come or not. But even if they do, we have to consider whether we want to go another two or three years in Le Mans.

"At the moment, I cannot assess that," he added.

The Auto Bild report mentioned that Formula E is one post-Le Mans option for Porsche, but there are also rumours McLaren is interested in a customer engine deal with the marque.

As Porsche won at Le Mans last weekend, the fabled endurance race was being attended not only by McLaren executive Zak Brown, but also F1 team boss Eric Boullier.

And Auto Bild said that in just over two weeks, Porsche's Enzinger and his fellow chief Andreas Seidl will attend the Austrian grand prix.

