F1-Fansite.com




Home / F1 News / Porsche to attend F1 engine meeting Austria GP

F1 News

Porsche to attend F1 engine meeting Austria GP

Porsche logo

Jun.20 - Porsche could be contemplating a future move into formula one.

The Volkswagen-owned German sports car maker has just won its third overall victory at Le Mans on the trot -- and F1 could now be on the horizon.

That is the claim of Germany's Auto Bild, saying Porsche has accepted an invitation to attend the next meeting to discuss F1's post-2020 engine rules.

"We now know the (Le Mans) regulations for 2020," said Porsche's Le Mans chief Fritz Enzinger.

"In the next weeks Peugeot should decide whether they come or not. But even if they do, we have to consider whether we want to go another two or three years in Le Mans.

"At the moment, I cannot assess that," he added.

The Auto Bild report mentioned that Formula E is one post-Le Mans option for Porsche, but there are also rumours McLaren is interested in a customer engine deal with the marque.

As Porsche won at Le Mans last weekend, the fabled endurance race was being attended not only by McLaren executive Zak Brown, but also F1 team boss Eric Boullier.

And Auto Bild said that in just over two weeks, Porsche's Enzinger and his fellow chief Andreas Seidl will attend the Austrian grand prix.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Azerbijan F1 GP Azerbaijan '1710% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1760% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1760% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1775% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1730% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17AvailableBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now
   
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '18AvailableBook Now

Polls

When should McLaren terminate their Honda collaboration?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls