F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Pirelli wants wet track for Barcelona test

F1 News

Pirelli wants wet track for Barcelona test

Lewis Hamilton drives his Mercedes W07 at Monaco
Lewis Hamilton drives his Mercedes W07 at Monaco

Feb.15 - F1's official tyre supplier wants a full day of official winter testing to take place on a wet track.

There will be only eight days of official running in Barcelona before Melbourne, and teams are traditionally nervous in the winter about losing pre-season mileage due to rain.

Indeed, Pirelli chief Paul Hembery chuckled that his biggest fear for the forthcoming testing is "snow".

But with the big rules changes for 2017, including the physically much bigger tyres, Pirelli F1 manager Mario Isola said the Italian brand actually wants some wet running.

"With a greater footprint, the possibility of aquaplaning increases," he is quoted by the Spanish sports daily Marca.

"That is why we have asked the FIA that the fourth day of the first week of testing in Montmelo be on a wet track, so that we can continue to develop.

"On the other side the bigger tyres this year will clear more water and I hope the performance of the intermediate and extreme rain tyres is getting better," Isola added.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest F1 News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book F1 Tickets Australian F1 GP Australia '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Chinese F1 GP China '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Spanish F1 GP Spain '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Austrian F1 GP Austria '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1711% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1710% discountBook Now

Polls

Who will be fastest during wintertesting next week?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls