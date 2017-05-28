F1-Fansite.com

Monaco Grand Prix
Home / F1 News / Pirelli agrees to drop hardest tyre compounds

F1 News

Pirelli agrees to drop hardest tyre compounds

soft medium hard pirelli tyres

May 28 - Pirelli has confirmed reports it will drop the hardest tyre compounds from its selection for July's British grand prix.

Following recent controversy, the drivers lobbied F1's official supplier to drop the hard compounds for Silverstone.

Pirelli has agreed.

"This is an experiment," the Italian marque's F1 chief Mario Isola told Auto Motor und Sport.

"We are being quite aggressive so I cannot say whether we will continue like that in the second half of the season. We will have to wait for the results," he said.

But many teams and drivers think Pirelli's 2017 tyres are too conservative across the range, especially at Monaco where even the soft tyres are too 'hard'.

"Actually we need a special, extremely soft tyre for here," Isola admitted. "Here, even on the ultrasoft tyres you could do a complete race distance without any significant wear.

"It would not be a problem to develop such a tyre, but unfortunately we have no way to test them. Taking it to Barcelona would be quite pointless," he said.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '1725% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1740% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '175% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1717% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17-9% DiscountBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now

Polls

Will Alonso win the Indianapolis 500?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls