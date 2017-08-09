F1-Fansite.com

adrotate banner=”4″]
Home / F1 News / Petrov: Kvyat can't take Toro Rosso seat for granted

F1 News

Petrov: Kvyat can't take Toro Rosso seat for granted

Daniil Kvyat of Russia driving the (26) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12 on track during practice for the Azerbaijan Formula One Grand Prix at Baku City Circuit on June 23, 2017 in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Daniil Kvyat of Russia driving the (26) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12 on track during practice for the Azerbaijan Formula One Grand Prix at Baku City Circuit on June 23, 2017 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Aug.9 - Daniil Kvyat cannot take his place in formula one for granted.

That is the view of the Russian youngster's countryman Vitaly Petrov, who some years ago became the first Russian to race in F1.

Now, 23-year-old Kvyat is flying the flag for Russia and, according to Red Bull chiefs, stands a good chance of keeping his place for 2018 at the junior team Toro Rosso.

However, Red Bull hopeful Pierre Gasly is saying he would like a seat, while the Faenza team's boss Franz Tost is warning Kvyat of being too "emotional" at the start of races.

"As a F1 driver, no one is immune from the risk of being replaced at any moment," Petrov told the Russian broadcaster Match TV.

"So even if Christian Horner is saying they want to extend the contract, he (Kvyat) cannot be complacent. I remember driving for Renault and Nick Heidfeld was very strong, and yet the team changed during the season to Bruno Senna.

"So I think Daniil needs to have a good rest now, reboot and get ready for the second part of the championship. If there are similar accidents as we saw in the first half, then everything can end badly for him," Petrov warned.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly
PinIt
  submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Race Discount
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '17 50% Sold Out Book Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '17 75% Sold Out Book Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '17 30% Sold Out Book Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '17 Available Book Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17 Available Book Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17 Available Book Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '17 10% Discount Book Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17 Available Book Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17 Available Book Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '17 30% Discount Book Now
Book entrance Australia F1 GP Australia '18 Available Book Now
Book entrance Spain F1 GP Spain '18 20% Discount Book Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '18 Available Book Now

Polls

Do you want the Halo?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls

We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close