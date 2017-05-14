F1 News

Peter Sauber makes rare F1 visit

May 14 - Team founder Peter Sauber is making a rare visit to a F1 paddock this weekend in Barcelona.

No longer involved in any capacity with the Swiss team that still bears his name, the 73-year-old told Sonntagsblick newspaper he was invited to Spain by new Sauber owner Pascal Picci.

"When I got out of the car I saw Felipe Massa and he came over to hug me immediately," Sauber said.

"For these reasons, I accepted Picci's friendly invitation. People are happy when they see me. Formula one was my life for 25 years and you can't just forget it."

For a man once synonymous with the team pitwall, Sauber has been completely absent now for some time.

"In nine months, I have managed to get a distance," he said, "which is why I was happy that Picci asked me.

"What I miss is the people, not the races. I watch it regularly on the TV but it doesn't always have to be live."

Sauber said he would prefer not to comment on his former team's current performance, but he did mention the action closer to the front.

"Ferrari has done well but I'm still sceptical," he said. "I was really happy about Bottas' first win as it's great that such stories are still possible.

"But it would certainly be better if the six fastest cars were not so far away from the rest."

