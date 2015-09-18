F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Perez: Struggling McLaren 'lacked humility'

F1 News

Perez: Struggling McLaren 'lacked humility'

Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez

Sep.18 - Sergio Perez says McLaren's current predicament is "sad", even though there is little love lost between the Woking team and the Mexican.

Perez drove for a then Mercedes-powered McLaren in 2013, but he told the Spanish broadcaster Movistar in Singapore that it was not a happy year.

"It was a disaster," said Perez, now with Force India.

"The car was very inconsistent. Each corner, each session it was difficult to predict. One of the worst cars I have driven in all my life, without doubt," he added.

"They came to the season from having a good car, but changed everything. Ambition rose to the head," Perez said. "By the fourth race they were talking about going back to the old car because the numbers showed we would not be able to win races.

"Then we entered Q3 and they still thought that we could win. At the time, a lot of humility was lacking in McLaren," said the Mexican.

Now, McLaren is struggling yet again, this time at the troubled start of the new works Honda era.

Perez said: "It's hard to say what is happening in the team, but it is sad to see such a great team in the situation they are in.

"But something is pretty wrong and it will take some drastic changes to improve things. I think the car and the engine are very bad, because there is no doubt about the ability of the drivers," he added.

Meanwhile, after Force India said it was targeting Singapore for the renewal of Perez's contract, a new target of the Japanese grand prix has now been set.

"Definitely progress has been made but we are not yet in a position to announce anything," Perez confirmed.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt

One thought on “Perez: Struggling McLaren 'lacked humility'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Spanish F1 GP Spain '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '1725% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1740% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '175% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1717% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17-9% DiscountBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now

Polls

Who performed worst in China?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls