Perez confirms winter struggle for Force India

Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1. Formula One Testing, Day 2, Wednesday 8th March 2017. Barcelona, Spain.

Mar.9 - Sergio Perez has admitted Force India is struggling through the 2017 pre-season.

Fourth overall last year, winter testing for the small Silverstone based outfit has been marred by obvious problems and a lack of pace.

"It is all solvable, but we need time," Mexican Perez is quoted by Auto Motor und Sport.

"Hopefully we'll get it under control for Melbourne or the second race," he said.

Perez said the basic problem is missing rear grip and poor handling.

But he insisted: "It is not so important where you are at the Barcelona test, but where you end up in Abu Dhabi.

"There's a long way to go with these cars. The development speed will be fast."

