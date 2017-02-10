F1-Fansite.com

Perez backs Mexico GP anti-Trump campaign

Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 with the media. Brazilian Grand Prix 2016.
Feb.10 - F1 driver Sergio Perez has stepped up his rejection of controversial US president Donald Trump's Mexican border wall policy.

In November, the Force India driver dumped a sunglasses sponsor after it made a joke about the wall following Trump's shock election win.

"I will never let anyone mock my country," Perez said.

Now, the 27-year-old driver has backed a campaign by organisers of the Mexican grand prix promoting the hashtag 'BridgesNotWalls'.

Perez posed at the circuit in Mexico City, where sponsor bridges have been decked out with the official F1 logo and the political anti-wall hashtag.

"It represents many Mexican motor sport fans' views currently," the race organisers said.

Although the campaign does not name Trump specifically, Perez had earlier made clear his view about the US election outcome to the Spanish newspaper El Pais.

"Rather than worrying, I believe Mexicans must be united and well informed to keep our country on track," he said.

"2018 is presidential election year in Mexico and it is then that we can raise our voices."

