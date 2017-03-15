F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Perez: 2017 cars not harder to drive

F1 News

Perez: 2017 cars not harder to drive

Sergio Perez Force India Test 2 day 4

Mar.15 - Sergio Perez says he was surprised when he sampled F1's much faster cars for the first time in Barcelona testing recently.

The 2017 rules were penned to make the cars much faster, in turn requiring the drivers to train harder and put on muscle to deal with the greater G-forces.

But Mexican Perez told the Spanish sports daily Marca: "I noticed almost no difference in physical effort between the (2016 and 2017) cars.

"I think this point has been somewhat exaggerated," the Force India driver said.

Indeed, with Perez and teammate Esteban Ocon having put on muscle bulk over the winter, but with Force India's car reportedly 10kg overweight, it is claimed the team now wants the pair to lose 2kg each.

Perez's trainer Xavi Martos said: "Checo is one of the best physically prepared drivers on the grid and will have no problem with his neck even if he has to lose weight."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest F1 News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Subscribers can win 2 F1GP Tickets for free!!.
Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book F1 Tickets Australian F1 GP Australia '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Chinese F1 GP China '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Spanish F1 GP Spain '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Austrian F1 GP Austria '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1711% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1710% discountBook Now

Polls

Which 2017 F1 car looks the best?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls