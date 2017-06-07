F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Paul Ricard set for mid-year 2018 date

F1 News

Paul Ricard set for mid-year 2018 date

Jun.7 - Paul Ricard is heading for a mid-year race date for the return of the French grand prix next year.

That is the claim of race promoter Christian Estrosi, who revealed to France's Auto Hebdo that he met with new F1 CEO Chase Carey recently in Monaco.

"In our conversation, I paid particular attention to the choice of the date for the grand prix, because it depends largely on the success of the race.

"We are now discussing the period from late June to mid July, and now FOM and FIA will offer us a specific date," he added.

"As soon as it becomes known, we will begin selling tickets."

Estrosi said Carey is also keen to ensure that each country's grand prix accurately reflects the local culture.

"Chase wants the grand prix at Paul Ricard in the first instance to be truly French," he said.

"He wants the Spanish grand prix to reflect Catalonia and Barcelona, Italy to reflect Milan and Lombardy, and so on.

"He wants a national character and I really like his proposed approach," said Estrosi.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Azerbijan F1 GP Azerbijan '1710% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1760% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1760% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1775% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1730% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17AvailableBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now
   
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '18AvailableBook Now

Polls

Will Hamilton beat Senna & Schumacher on the all time pole positions amount?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls