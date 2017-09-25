F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Palmer set to keep Renault seat in 2017

F1 News

Palmer set to keep Renault seat in 2017

Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team on the grid. Bahrain Grand Prix, Sunday 17th April 2017. Sakhir, Bahrain.
Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team on the grid. Bahrain Grand Prix, Sunday 17th April 2017. Sakhir, Bahrain.

Sep.25 - Jolyon Palmer looks set to keep his race seat at Renault for the rest of the 2018 season.

Sources report that the British driver and his father Jonathan turned down the French team's offer of $3 million to give up the seat to Carlos Sainz for the remaining six races of this year.

Indeed, Renault has now issued its official preview of this weekend's Malaysian grand prix, quoting Palmer as saying he is looking forward to Sepang.

"The car keeps getting better, I'm certainly improving too so we'll aim to get another good result," he said.

However, there remains a chance Renault could increase its offer to 'pay out' Palmer and his sponsors, amid rumours the driver's camp is pushing for a $7 million fee.

But Spaniard Sainz also seems confident he will stay at Toro Rosso for Malaysia and beyond rather than do an earlier Renault switch.

"No one has said anything about that to me," he told Onda Cero radio.

"I think it would be better to stay in Toro Rosso, completely focusing with the team on completing the season with good performances," Sainz added.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Race Discount
Malaysia '17 Available Book Now
Japan '17 Available Book Now
USA '17 Available Book Now
Mexico '17 Available Book Now
Brazil '17 Available Book Now
Abu Dhabi '17 Available Book Now
Australia '18 Available Book Now
Spain '18 20% Discount Book Now
Monaco '18 Available Book Now
Canada '18 Available Book Now
Austria '18 20% Discount Book Now
UK '18 Available Book Now
Germany '18 29% Discount Book Now
Hungary '18 20% Discount Book Now
Belgium '18 15% Discount Book Now