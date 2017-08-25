F1 News

Palmer pushing to keep Renault seat

Aug.25 - Jolyon Palmer says he is determined to try to keep his place at Renault for 2018.

The Briton has scored zero points this year while his teammate Nico Hulkenberg amassed a tidy tally of 26.

Linked with Palmer's place for 2018 are Sergio Perez, Carlos Sainz and even Robert Kubica.

"Honestly I have no idea who it will be," Hulkenberg said at Spa.

Palmer is not writing off his chances of turning his 2017 season around.

"Last year the second half of the season was better than the first, and that's what I need now," he said.

"I know I can do it and the car is now more competitive than before. So that's what I have to do.

"The situation is the same for me as it was last year, when I also did not think about the following season but instead concentrated on racing and getting good results," Palmer added.

