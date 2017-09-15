F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Palmer pushing to keep 2017 Renault seat

F1 News

Palmer pushing to keep 2017 Renault seat

Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17. Italian Grand Prix 2017. Monza Italy.
Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17. Italian Grand Prix 2017. Monza Italy.

Sep.15 - Jolyon Palmer says he intends to keep his Renault seat at least for the rest of the 2017 season.

Although confirmation is still lacking, strong rumours in Singapore suggest the French team wants to kick off its new 2018 lineup of Carlos Sainz alongside Nico Hulkenberg as early as the next race in Malaysia.

But Briton Palmer says he has a valid contract at Renault for the remaining seven races of 2017.

"I've got seven races to do," he said. "I'll be in Malaysia. I'll be racing until Abu Dhabi.

"I have a contract. There have been suggestions for the past 35 races that I might not be at the next one, so this is nothing new for me -- it's water off a duck's back," Palmer insisted.

However, while officially everyone in the paddock is remaining quiet about the McLaren-Renault, Toro Rosso-Honda and Sainz-Renault deals, Palmer at least admits that seismic moves are happening behind the scenes.

"I don't care too much to talk about it," he said. "I know what's happening.

"I think there will be announcement at some point in the future, not too long. For me, I'm excited about the future. I haven't thought too much, but I'm excited for what's to come."

Sainz's manager Luis Garcia Abad was seen in conversation with Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul in the Singapore paddock on Thursday.

When asked about Sainz joining the team, Renault said: "Wait for the announcements."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '17AvailableBuy Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17AvailableBuy Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBuy Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '1710% DiscountBuy Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBuy Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBuy Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBuy Now
Book entrance Australia F1 GP Australia '18AvailableBuy Now
Book entrance Spain F1 GP Spain '1820% DiscountBuy Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '18AvailableBuy Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Germany '1829% DiscountBuy Now

Polls

Do you want the Halo?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls