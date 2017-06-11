F1-Fansite.com

Ocon: Struggling Stroll 'will find solution'

Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams with Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 Team on the drivers parade. Bahrain Grand Prix, Sunday 17th April 2017. Sakhir, Bahrain.
Jun.11 - Esteban Ocon has tipped Lance Stroll to "find a solution" to his current troubles in F1.

At the seventh round of his new F1 career, 18-year-old Stroll slumped at his home Canadian grand prix, qualifying a full ten places behind Williams teammate Felipe Massa.

But Stroll is actually the reigning European F3 champion -- a title held by the impressive Force India driver Esteban Ocon two years earlier.

So when asked why there is such a huge difference between their performances in F1, Ocon told Le Journal de Montreal: "First, I have more experience than him, which makes all the difference.

"I was better prepared than him," said the Frenchman. "I did a lot of testing with some important teams.

"Also, I drove and rubbed shoulders with several F1 drivers before that."

Nonetheless, 20-year-old Ocon tipped Stroll to improve soon.

"He'll find a solution. He's a good driver," he said.

