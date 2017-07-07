Ocon: Perez career in 'now or never' phase

Jul.7 - Sergio Perez's F1 career is in a "now or never" phase.
That is the view of his teammate, Esteban Ocon, as tensions rise between the Force India duo.
In Montreal, Mexican Perez refused an order from his team to let the Frenchman past, and in Baku they clashed on-track.
Perez was still critical of Ocon, 20, ahead of the Austrian grand prix.
"Nothing like this ever happened between me and Nico (Hulkenberg)," the 27-year-old said.
"Esteban must understand what racing means without crashing into someone."
Ocon denied there is any real tension inside the Silverstone based team.
"We speak normally, we say hello, and that's what we need inside the team," he told RMC Sport.
"I'm not really going to answer him because the team agrees that the incident in Baku was 50-50.
"I think it's normal when there are two drivers who really push to have a result.
"He is in a decisive period in his career -- it is 'now or never'. I do not have that pressure," Ocon added.
"I was the champion of Formula 3 and GP3 so I think I have enough experience to fight wheel to wheel. I'm not going to change my approach."
Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.
We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.