F1 News

Ocon admits blocking Perez fans on Twitter

Jul.14 - Esteban Ocon says he had to block some of Sergio Perez's fans on Twitter.

Recently, the Force India teammates have been at loggerheads over team orders in Montreal and a clash of wheels in Baku.

As a result, Frenchman Ocon says he was abused on social media by some Mexican fans.

"I blocked them because they insulted my parents, and that is not healthy.

"It's just a sport -- we fight hard, but we're not murderers. So people need to calm down," the 20-year-old said at Silverstone.

Later this year, Ocon will travel to Perez's native country for the Mexican grand prix, but he says he isn't worried.

"I think everything will be fine," he insisted.

"I never said anything bad about Mexico. I like the country, I had a great time there in the past and I have a good relationship with Sergio."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.