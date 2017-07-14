Ocon admits blocking Perez fans on Twitter

Jul.14 - Esteban Ocon says he had to block some of Sergio Perez's fans on Twitter.
Recently, the Force India teammates have been at loggerheads over team orders in Montreal and a clash of wheels in Baku.
As a result, Frenchman Ocon says he was abused on social media by some Mexican fans.
"I blocked them because they insulted my parents, and that is not healthy.
"It's just a sport -- we fight hard, but we're not murderers. So people need to calm down," the 20-year-old said at Silverstone.
Later this year, Ocon will travel to Perez's native country for the Mexican grand prix, but he says he isn't worried.
"I think everything will be fine," he insisted.
"I never said anything bad about Mexico. I like the country, I had a great time there in the past and I have a good relationship with Sergio."
Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.
We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.